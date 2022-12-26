Unified Socialist to stay in opposition if UML, Maoist Center form govt

CPN (Unified Socialist) has decided to stay in opposition if CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) form a coalition government.

Unified Socialist leader Jhala Nath Khanal said that their party will stay in opposition if a UML-Maoist Center coalition government is formed.

“Maoist Center has reached Balkot after no agreement was reached in the ruling coalition. We won’t go anywhere. [We] will stay in Aloknagar. If the two parties reach an agreement, [Unified] Socialist will stay in opposition in Parliament,” Khanal told Setopati.

Unified Socialist Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal briefed leaders at the party office in Aloknagar after the three-party meeting in Baluwatar failed to reach an agreement.

Nepal told party leaders that Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal had reached Balkot without consultation. He also said that cooperation with UML was not possible in the current situation.