CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has left the meeting of ruling coalition after Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba continued the stand of not making Dahal prime minister (PM) first.

Dahal has left the meeting with Deuba and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal at Baluwatar in anger after Deuba refused to give first term to Dahal. “Deuba should have implemented the agreement made in the past. But he didn’t show positive signs in implementing the agreement. Dahal left after that,” Nepal told Setopati.

Dahal left the meeting that ran for around 90 minutes in anger saying the relevance of coalition has ended.

Nepal advised PM Deuba to urge President Bidya Devi Bhandari to extend the deadline given to form the new government. “Deuba showed apathy when I said that the deadline given by president is expiring and it should be extended.”

Nepal added that he proposed that the first term be given to him as per the agreement of Deuba, Dahal and Nepal taking turns for two years, two years and one year respectively if Deuba and Dahal don’t agree about the first term. “But Deuba was not ready for any alternative.”

Dahal has sent Maoist leaders to Balkot to negotiate with CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli after coming out of Baluwatar. Dahal will also reach Balkot shortly, according to his secretariat.