NC should leave PM to me this time: Dahal tells Singh

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Prakash Man Singh has met CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the latter’s residence in Khumaltar Friday morning.

Singh urged Dahal to help Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba form the next government pointing that NC is the single largest party in the House of Representatives (HoR) with 89 seats.

Dahal, in response, stated that Maoist Center should get to lead the next government as the current coalition government is led by the grand old party, according to a source at Singh’s secretariat. “Let’s go under my leadership this time. NC should also be positive,” the source quoted Dahal as replying.

Singh reached Baluwatar immediately after meeting Dahal and briefed Deuba about the meeting.

The ruling coalition including NC, Maoist Center, CPN (Unified Socialist), Rastriya Janamorcha and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) had opted for electoral alliance with promise of continuing the coalition even after the election.

The two biggest parties in the coalition have agreed to take turns as prime minister (PM) but not been able to agree about who should become PM first.

Maoist Center has also been holding dialogue with CPN-UML about forming the next government to put pressure on NC to make Dahal the PM first.