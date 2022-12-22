Dahal unanimously elected Maoist parliamentary party leader

CPN (Maoist Center) has unanimously elected Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal as its parliamentary party leader.

The meeting of party office-bearers on Thursday has decided to unanimously elect Dahal its parliamentary party leader, according to Deputy General Secretary Giriraj Mani Pokharel. “The parliamentary party will endorse the decision of the office-bearers’ meeting,” Pokharel added.

The meeting has also picked Hit Raj Pandey as its chief whip.

Deputy General Secretaries Barsha Man Pun and Janardan Sharma have staked claims for deputy parliamentary party leader. But Pokharel claimed that the meeting of office-bearers did not discuss about that.

Maoist Center won 32 House of Representatives (HoR) seats in the recent general election.