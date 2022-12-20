Thapa urges Deuba to withdraw candidacy for NC parliamentary party leader

Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Gagan Thapa has said that Prime Minister and NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba must take a historic decision by withdrawing his candidacy for NC parliamentary party leader.

After filing his candidacy for parliamentary party leader at the NC parliamentary party office in Singha Durbar on Tuesday, Thapa said he was confident that Deuba would withdraw his candidacy.

He said Deuba’s decision to withdraw his candidacy would fill the whole party with joy and excitement. Thapa also urged senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel to think about the party’s future.

Stating that the election for parliamentary party leader was not an internal election of the party, Thapa appealed to elect the representative desired by the people.

He said that the election for parliamentary party leader was linked to the party’s future and expectations, adding that the people have expectations of good governance from a government under NC’s leadership.

Shekhar Koirala has proposed Thapa’s candidacy for parliamentary party leader while NC Vice-president Dhan Raj Gurung, General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma and Pradeep Paudel are his supporters.

The election for NC parliamentary party leader will take place from 8 AM to 10 AM Wednesday.