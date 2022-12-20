NC to hold election for parliamentary party leader Wednesday

Nepali Congress (NC) has published schedule for election of parliamentary party leader.

Voting will be held on Wednesday as per the schedule published on Monday.

The list of voters will be published and protests about the names can be registered on Monday while nominations can be filed from eight till 10 Tuesday morning. The first list of the candidates will be published at 10:30 Tuesday morning.

Protests about the candidates can be lodged between 11-11:30 while the second list of candidates will be published by noon after investigation on the protests. The final list of candidates will be published at three in the afternoon.

Voting for parliamentary party leader will be held from eight to 10 Wednesday morning.