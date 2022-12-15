Election Commission submits election results to President Bhandari
Setopati

Setopati

Kathmandu, Dec 15
Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya (left) presents the election report to President Bidya Devi Bhandari at Sheetal Niwas, Kathmandu on Thursday, Dec 15, 2022.
Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya (left) presents the election report to President Bidya Devi Bhandari at Sheetal Niwas, Kathmandu on Thursday, Dec 15, 2022.

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio