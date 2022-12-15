Election Commission submits election results to President Bhandari

The Election Commission has submitted the final results of the House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial assembly elections held on November 20 to President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya submitted the report of the election results to President Bhandari at Sheetal Niwas on Thursday.

The Election Commission unveiled the final results of the HoR and provincial assembly elections under the proportional representation (PR) electoral system at a press conference organized on Wednesday. It also announced the names of lawmakers elected to the HoR and provincial assemblies through the PR system on the occasion.

The list of lawmakers will also be published in the Nepal Gazette.

The Election Commission is also set to present its report of the election results to the seven province chiefs on Saturday.

The president will now invite the parties to form the next government.

A total of 184 men and 91 women have been elected to the HoR and 350 men and 200 women to the provincial assemblies, according to the Election Commission.