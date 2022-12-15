Election Commission announces names of PR lawmakers, to submit results to President Thursday

The Election Commission will submit the final election results to President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday.

Holding a press conference on Wednesday Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya has said that the Election Commission will submit the results of House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial assembly elections held on November 20 to President Bhandari on Thursday.

The Election Commission has also announced the results of Proportional Representation (PR) electoral system for the HoR and provincial assemblies. It has published the list of PR lawmakers after checking whether the names sent by the parties for HoR and provincial assemblies are in accordance to the clusters.

It will submit the results of provincial assemblies to the seven provincial chiefs on Saturday. It will also publish the names of federal and provincial lawmakers in the Nepal Gazette.

A total of 184 men and 91 women have been elected to the HoR and 350 men and 200 women to the provincial assemblies, according to the Election Commission.