My first priority is to become minister if RPP joins government: Gyanendra Shahi

RPP Spokesperson Gyanendra Shahi has said that becoming a minister will be his priority if the party decides to join the new government.

Talking with Setopati after being elected to the House of Representatives from Jumla, he has claimed that he didn’t join RPP to become a lawmaker pointing that he would not have contested from Jumla with 591 votes and would instead have opted to file candidacy from Kathmandu-2 with 12,000 RPP votes or Rupandehi with 50,000 votes if he had joined the party to become a lawmaker. “I have not chosen the party to become a lawmaker or a minister. I liked the ideology, principles and leadership of the party.”

But he has added that he wants to become a minister were the party to join the next government. “My first priority will be to become minister if the party joins the government because I am party spokesperson and a senior office-bearer,” he has argued. And a person from Karnali, that too a 30-year-old, has become spokesperson of a national party for the first time in history. You can check the record books.”

He has also demanded return of monarchy and opposed secularism and federalism claiming that over 81 percent of Nepalis are Hindus. “If that agenda is pushed by selling the country’s identity and devouring foreign dollars, that will not be acceptable. I take exception to secularism,” he has contended.

“Federalism isn’t completely wrong. Local bodies are needed but local bodies don’t mean federalism…Only two levels of government are needed in Nepal now. Local and federal governments. The kind of provincial governments there are now, are white elephants. The country will move toward destruction if these white elephants are raised.”