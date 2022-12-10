Hearing on petition against impeachment letter concludes

Preliminary hearing on a writ petition seeking annulment of the letter rendering the impeachment motion against suspended Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana inactive has concluded.

A constitutional bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki and justices Bishwambhar Shrestha, Ishwar Khatiwada, Ananda Mohan Bhattarai and Anil Sinha heard the petition filed by Supreme Court Bar Association President Purna Man Shakya and others on Friday.

The petitioners have demanded that the letter, sent to CJ Rana by General Secretary of the Federal Parliament Bharat Raj Gautam, stating that the impeachment motion against CJ Rana had become inactive be annulled.

Six senior advocates – Shambhu Thapa, Badri Bahadur Karki, Purna Man Shakya, Gopal Krishna Ghimire, Krishna Prasad Bhandari and Tika Ram Bhattarai – argued on behalf of the petitioners in the preliminary hearing.

After the hearing concluded, justices in the constitutional bench are holding consultations to reach a decision on whether to issue an order as per the demand of the petitioners or not.