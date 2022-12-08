Nepal Elections: Who won in HoR and provincial assemblies?

Results of the House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial assembly elections under both first-past-the-post (FPTP) and proportional representation (PR) electoral systems have already arrived.

Vote results under FPTP were already out a few days ago, while the Election Commission published the final results under the PR system on Tuesday night and allocated seats to parties on the basis of the votes they have received.

A total of 10,560,082 valid votes were cast in the HoR elections under the PR system. Only seven parties crossed the three-percent threshold to become national parties.

As per the final results published by the Election Commission, Nepali Congress has become the largest party with 89 of the total 275 seats. It has won 57 FPTP and 32 PR seats.

CPN-UML has won 78 seats – 44 FPTP and 34 PR – to become the second-largest party.

CPN (Maoist Center) has won 18 FPTP and 14 PR seats, while Rastriya Swatantra Party led by Rabi Lamichhane has become the fourth-largest party in its first election winning seven FPTP and 13 PR seats.

Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has won seven seats each under FPTP and PR, while Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has seven FPTP and five PR seats. CPN (Unified Socialist), which could not cross the threshold in PR votes, has won 10 FPTP seats.

Janamat Party led by CK Raut has won altogether six seats including a lone FPTP seat.

Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) has won four seats, Nagarik Unmukti Party has three seats, and Rastriya Janamorcha (RJM) and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party (NWPP) each have one seat under FPTP. None of the four parties crossed the PR threshold.

Five independent candidates have also been elected to the HoR.

Nepali Congress has emerged as the largest party in the provincial assembly elections too, winning 175 of the total 550 seats. It has won 111 of the 330 FPTP seats and 64 of the 220 PR seats.

UML is in second place with 91 FPTP and 70 PR seats for a total of 161 seats, followed by Maoist Center with 53 FPTP and 29 PR seats.

RPP has become the fourth-largest party in the provinces winning 11 FPTP and 17 PR seats, while Unified Socialist has won 15 FPTP and 9 PR seats.

JSP has won 20 seats and Janamat Party has 16, while LSP and Nagarik Unmukti Party have 12 seats each.

NWPP has won 3 seats including one under FPTP, and Hamro Nepali Party has won two seats.

Nepal Samajwadi Party led by Baburam Bhattarai, Nepal Federal Socialist Party and Janamorcha have each won one seat.

The Election Commission awarded seats of provincial assemblies under the PR system to parties securing at least 1.5 percent of the total valid votes cast.