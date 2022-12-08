NC calls first work execution committee meeting after elections

Nepali Congress has called a meeting of its work execution committee for the first time since the House of Representatives and provincial assembly elections were held on November 20.

Results of the elections under both first-past-the-post (FPTP) and proportional representation (PR) electoral systems have already arrived.

According to Krishna Prasad Paudel, chief secretary at NC’s central office, the party has called a meeting of the work execution committee at the party’s central office in Sanepa at 1 PM Saturday.

The meeting will review the election results and also discuss other issues. It has been said that the meeting could also set the date for picking the parliamentary party leader.

The work execution committee comprises NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, top leaders and office-bearers.