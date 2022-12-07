UML wins most PR seats in both HoR and provincial assemblies

CPN-UML has won the most seats under the proportional representation (PR) electoral system in the House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial assembly elections held on November 20.

As per the data made public by the Election Commission on Wednesday afternoon, UML has won 34 seats in the HoR and 70 seats in the provincial assemblies for a total of 104 seats.

Nepali Congress is in second place with 32 HoR seats and 64 provincial assembly seats, while CPN (Maoist Center) has won a total of 43 seats including 14 in the HoR under the PR system.

Rastriya Swatantra Party has secured 13 seats in the HoR. The party had not fielded any candidates in the provincial assembly election.

CPN (Unified Socialist) could not cross the three-percent threshold in PR votes for HoR, but it has won nine PR seats in different provincial assemblies.