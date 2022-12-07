SC Bar Association to file writ demanding revocation of letter to CJ Rana

The Supreme Court Bar Association has decided to file a writ in the constitutional bench demanding revocation of the letter sent by the Parliament Secretariat that rendered the impeachment motion against suspended Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana inactive.

General Secretary of the Parliament Secretariat Bharat Raj Gautam on Wednesday sent a letter to CJ Rana, Office of the President, Office of the Prime Minister, Constitutional Council, Judicial Council and Supreme Court stating that the impeachment motion against CJ Rana has become inactive.

“We are preparing to file a writ in the constitutional bench demanding revocation of that letter,” Ananta Raj Luitel, a member of the Supreme Court Bar Association, said.

After receiving the letter, CJ Rana had said that he would return to the Supreme Court on Wednesday itself. But he did not reach the court even as the office hours ended.