UML continues to lead as over 10.56 million PR votes counted

With more than 10.56 million votes counted in the proportional representation (PR) electoral system for the House of Representatives (HoR) until Tuesday afternoon, CPN-UML has maintained its lead with nearly 27% of the total votes.

As per the latest update published on the Election Commission’s website, a total of 10,560,067 valid votes have been counted until 3:00 PM Tuesday and the main opposition party has secured 2,845,641 (26.95%) votes. Nepali Congress (NC) is second with 2,715,225 (25.71%) votes, followed by CPN (Maoist Center) in third with 1,175,684 (11.13%) votes.

Rastriya Swatantra Party led by Rabi Lamichhane is fourth with 1,130,344 (10.7%), followed by RPP at 588,849 (5.58%). Janata Samajwadi Party has 421,313 (3.99%) votes, while Janamat Party has 394,655 (3.74%), CPN (Unified Socialist) 298,391 (2.83%), Nagarik Unmukti Party 271,722 (2.57%), Loktantrik Samajwadi Party 167,367 (1.58%), and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party 75,168 (0.71%). Other smaller parties have secured 475,708 (4.5%) votes.

A total of 165 (HoR) members are elected through the first-past-the-post electoral system and 110 are elected through the PR electoral system.

The parties must secure at least three percent of the total valid PR votes to be eligible for seats in the PR electoral system. The 110 seats are shared proportionally among the parties that cross the three-percent threshold.