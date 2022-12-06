Deepak Manange joins Unified Socialist

Rajeev Gurung aka Deepak Manange, who has been elected to the provincial assembly of Gandaki as an independent candidate, has joined CPN (Unified Socialist).

Unified Socialist Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has welcomed Gurung into the party Monday afternoon.

Gurung, who has been elected to the provincial assembly unopposed from Manang, was an independent lawmaker even in the last term and has been serving as a provincial minister.

Unified Socialist has not won any seat in the Gandaki province in First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) electoral system in the recent election.