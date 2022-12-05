Alliance with UML has run its course with election: Upendra Yadav

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav has said his party’s journey with the main opposition CPN-UML has ended after the election.

“We had opted for alliance with UML in a few constituencies in the election. The course of cooperation with UML has ended with the election,” Yadav has said addressing reporters at the Biratnagar Airport on Sunday.

Yadav, who lost the election in House of Representatives (HoR) constituency of Saptari-2 to Janamat Party President CK Raut, has stated that JSP will decide about whether to support the next government or remain in the opposition after looking at the government’s policies.

“We are not in the deciding position after the election result. We may remain in the opposition in all likelihood. But we will decide about whether to support the next government or remain in the opposition after looking at the government’s policies.”

He has argued that the election result has showed the need for cooperation and unity among the democratic and revolutionary forces. “The people seem to have voted for the forces that talk about secession and bringing the king due to disappointment as the forces for change could not take leadership. This has showed the need for cooperation and unity among the forces that support the changes.”

He has stressed that JSP will adopt a single nation-wide policy about participation in the government. “There will not be one policy for the center and another for the province. We will adopt a single policy across the country.”