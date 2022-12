Nepali Congress (NC) candidate Badri Parsad Pandey has been elected from the only House of Representatives (HoR) constituency of Bajura.

Pandey has secured 31,786 votes to defeat Karna Bahadur Thapa of CPN-UML who got 26,349 votes.

RPP candidate Jung Kumar Giri received 207 votes, independent candidate Tek Bahadur Baduwal 114 and Ram Bahadur Shahi of Janata Samajwadi Party 73.