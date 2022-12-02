No truth to reports of unification between Unified Socialist and Maoist Center: Beduram Bhusal

CPN (Unified Socialist) has clarified that the party has not even held talks regarding unification with CPN (Maoist Center).

Issuing a press statement on Friday, Unified Socialist General Secretary Beduram Bhusal has said that the party’s serious attention has been drawn to reports of an immediate unification between Unified Socialist and Maoist Center.

He has stated that such reports are baseless and that there is no truth to them. Although it is necessary to unite the Nepali communist movement, there have been no discussions or talks regarding it, Bhusal has said in the statement.