Ruling coalition candidates ahead in Dolakha

Candidates from the ruling coalition are ahead in the vote counting of both the House of Representatives (HoR) and the provincial assembly elections in Dolakha.

Ganga Karki of CPN (Maoist Center) is ahead of Balkrishna Shivakoti of CPN-UML in the race for HoR from the district. According to the Election Commission, Karki has received 5,035 of the 8,897 votes counted so far while Shivakoti has 2,928.

Similarly, Nepali Congress candidates are leading the vote count in both the provincial assembly constituencies of the district.

Kundan Raj Kafle of NC is ahead in Dolakha 1 (A) with 3,433 votes, while Nar Bahadur Shrestha of UML has received 2,728 votes.

Barma Lama of NC is leading the vote count in Dolakha 1 (B) with 3,515 votes, followed by Bharat Bahadur KC of UML with 2,561 votes.

Voting was held again in some polling centers of Dolakha on Thursday after ballot rigging during the November 20 elections.