SC revokes interim order providing 6.6% reservation to Tharus

The Supreme Court (SC) has revoked its interim order that instructed the government to reserve 6.6 percent of seats in government service for the Tharu community.

The Apex Court on November 6 had issued the interim order in the writ petition filed by the Tharu Welfare Assembly against a job vacancy by the government. The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers had then applied against the interim order.

The SC hearing on that application on Sunday has revoked the interim order stating that it can have serious repercussions on delivery of public service. It has reasoned that it seems appropriate to interpret the legal provision and the Article 42 of Constitution about the right to social justice, and resolve the issue only at the time of final hearing.