Janamat Party set to become national party, Unified Socialist may struggle to cross 3-percent threshold

Janamat Party led by CK Raut looks set to be national party after its first participation in the parliamentary election itself.

Raut has already been elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Saptari-2 through the First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) electoral system while it seems set to complete the second requirement of crossing the three-percent threshold in Proportional Representation (PR) electoral system.

A total of 9,716,882 valid votes have been counted until now and Janamat Party has secured 318,368 votes which is more than three percent of 10,600,000 votes.

There were around 17.9 million voters, according to the Election Commission which put voter turnout at around 61 percent which comes out around 10.9 million voters. The threshold would be around 327,000 if all of those votes were valid. But some of them are bound to be invalid.

Janamat seems set to cross even that 327,000 threshold as the current data does not include votes from constituencies 3 and 4 of his home district Saptari. The party had secured around 42,000 votes from Saptari-1 and Saptari-2, and looks likely to secure the remaining 9,000 votes from the two constituencies.

Counting of PR votes has yet to be completed even in Mahottari-2. The party has done well in other constituencies of the district and is bound to get some votes even there.

CPN (Unified Socialist) led by Madhav Kumar Nepal, on the other hand, seems set to struggle to become a national party. The party, formed after split of UML, has already won 10 seats in the FPTP electoral system to fulfill the requirement of winning at least one seat in the FPTP electoral system.

But it seems set to struggle to complete the other requirement of crossing the three-percent threshold in PR votes.

It has secured 271,520 PR votes until now and will have to secure around 47,000 more votes (if 10.6 million votes were valid) in the constituencies where vote counting is currently in the final stage and in the three constituencies of Dolakha, Bajura and Syangja where counting has yet to begin.

Considering its performance in other constituencies it looks unlikely to get those numbers.