Common coalition candidate Chandra Bhandari of Nepali Congress (NC) has been elected from the House of Representatives (HoR) constituency of Gulmi-1.

Bhandari has defeated CPN-UML Deputy General Secretary Pradeep Gyawali as counting of votes finished just now.

The Election Commission, however, has yet to officially announce the final result. But talking with Setopati Gyawali said that he has lost the election.