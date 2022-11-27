43 new faces elected to HoR; NC sends 12, UML 10

A total of 43 new faces have been elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) until now.

Twelve of them have been elected on Nepali Congress (NC) ticket, 10 from CPN-UML, seven from Rastriya Swatantra Party led by Rabi Lamichhane, three each from CPN (Maoist Center) and RPP, one each from Janata Samajwadi party (JSP) and Janamat Party while three have been elected as independent candidates.

The new faces in the grand old party include Durlav Thapa from Bhaktapur-2, General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma (Jhapa-1), Pradip Paudel (Kathmandu-5), Rajendra Bajgai (Gorkha-1), Bishnu Kumar Karki (Nawalpur-2), Shyam Kumar Ghimire (Sindhuli-1), Dinesh Kumar Yadav (Saptari-1), Dikpal Kumar Shah (Dailekh-2), Pushpa Shah (Achham-2), Yogesh Gauchan Thakali (Mustang), Santosh Chalise (Kathmandu-3), and Khamba Bahadur Garbuja (Myagdi).

Similarly, the 10 new faces elected from UML include Mahesh Bartaula (Makawanpur-2), Tara Lama Tamang (Kanchanpur-1), Damodar Paudel (Kaski-3), Surya Prasad Dhakal (Banke-1), Ram Shankar Yadav (Siraha-1), Manbir Rai (Solukhumbu), Basu Dev Ghimire (Rupandehi-5), Surya Thapa (Pyuthan), Raj Kumar Gupta (Parsa-3), and Prem Lal Maharjan (Lalitpur-2).

All seven elected from Swatantra Party including chairman Lamichhane (Chitwan-2) are becoming federal lawmakers for the first time. Other new faces from the recently registered party include Hari Dhakal (Chitwan-1), Sobita Gautam (Kathmandu-2), Shishir Khanal (Kathmandu-6), Ganesh Parajuli (Kathmandu-7), Biraj Bhakta Shrestha (Kathmandu-8), and Toshima Karki (Lalitpur-3).

The new faces from Maoist Center include Lekh Nath Dahal (Sindhuli-2), Madhav Sapkota (Sindhupalchowk-1), and Purna Bahadur Gharti Magar (Rukum East-1).

RPP has also sent three new faces to the HoR including General Secretary Dhawal Shumsher Rana (Banke-2), Dhruba Pradhan (Nawalpur-2), and Deepak Kumar Singh (Makawanpur-1).

Both Ranjita Shrestha (Kailali-1) and Gangaram Chaudhary (Kailali-3) elected from Nagarik Unmukti Party are also new faces. Janamat party President CK Raut (Spatari-2) is also becoming federal lawmaker for the first time while JSP has sent Ram Prakash Chaudhary (Sarlahi-1).

Similarly, three new faces have been elected to the HoR as independent candidates. They include Lalbir Chaudhary (Bardiya-2), Kumar Sah (Rautahat-2), and Yogendra Mandal (Morang-5).