Shishir Khanal of Rastriya Swatantra Party has won the House of Representatives election from Kathmandu-6.

Shishir defeated Sarbendra Khanal of CPN-UML by more than 5,000 votes.

Shishir secured 14,204 votes while Sarbendra received 8,911 votes. Bhimsen Das Pradhan of Nepali Congress got 8,805 votes.

Shishir is the founder of Teach for Nepal. Sarbendra is a former inspector general of Nepal Police while Pradhan is a former defense minister.