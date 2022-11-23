Gokarna Bista defeats Ram Kumari Jhakri in Gulmi-2

Ram Kumari Jhakri of CPN (Unified Socialist) has lost the House of Representatives (HoR) election in Gulmi-2 to Gokarna Bista of CPN-UML by more than 2,000 votes.

Bista secured 28,476 votes to defeat Jhakri by 2,035 votes. Jhakri received 26,441 votes.

This is the third consecutive time Bista has been elected from Gulmi. He had won the second Constituent Assembly Election in 2013 from Gulmi-3 and the 2017 HoR election from Gulmi-2.

Bista and Jhakri were in the same party when Bista was elected from the constituency in the 2017 election.

Jhakri later joined Madhav Kumar Nepal-led CPN (Unified Socialist) after the UML split.