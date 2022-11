Santosh Chalise of Nepali Congress has won the House of Representatives election from Kathmandu-3.

Chalise, who is the former mayor of Gokarneshwar Municipality, defeated Krishna Bahadur Rai of CPN-UML by nearly 4,000 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Chalise secured 15,158 votes against Rai’s 11,196 to win the election by 3,962 votes. Rai was elected from the constituency in 2017.

Durga Bikram Thapa Kshetri of Rastriya Swatantra Party finished third with 5,865 votes.