Krishna Gopal Shrestha of CPN-UML has been elected to the House of Representatives from Kathmandu-9.

Shrestha won the election with 11,956 votes, while his nearest rival Kalpana Dhamala of CPN (Maoist Center) received 6,402 votes,

Devendra Pradhan of Rastriya Prajatantra Party received 4,785 votes and Suman Maharjan of Nepal Workers’ and Peasants’ Party got 1,552 votes.

Shrestha had won the HoR election from the constituency in 2017 too.