Prakash Man Singh of Nepali Congress has been reelected from the House of Representatives constituency of Kathmandu-1.

He won the election defeating Rabindra Mishra of Rastriya Prajatantra Party by 132 votes.

Singh secured 7,143 votes while Mishra received 7,011 votes.

Singh had defeated Mishra, who was then Bibeksheel Sajha Party's candidate, in the 2017 general election too. He had edged Mishra by 818 votes in the same constituency then.