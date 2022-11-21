One dies as police open fire at polling station in Bajura

One person died in election-related violence as police opened fire following a clash at a polling station at Kosedi in Triveni Municipality-7, Bajura on Sunday.

The deceased is a 22-year-old local named Sandeep Aidee. Juddha Bahadur Aidee, ward chair of Triveni Municipality-7, informed that Sandeep died on the spot after he was hit by a bullet fired by the police.

Two others sustained bullet injuries in the incident and have been airlifted to Surkhet by a Nepal Army helicopter for treatment.

Chief District Officer of Bajura Prakash Chandra Adhikari said he had not been informed regarding any death in the incident yet.