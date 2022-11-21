Voting postponed at 15 polling centers: Election Commission

Voting has been postponed at 15 polling centers across the country as of 3:30 PM Sunday, according to the Election Commission.

The Commission said efforts are being made to resume voting at these polling centers.

Voting is underway in the elections for the House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial assemblies on Sunday.

A total of 17,988,570 voters will elect 165 HoR and 330 provincial assembly members through the first-past-the-post (FPTP) electoral system while another 110 HoR and 220 provincial assembly members will be elected through the proportional representation (PR) electoral system.

The HoR and the seven provincial assemblies will then elect government at the center and the seven provinces respectively.

A total of 22,227 polling centers have been set up at 10,892 polling stations across the country, according to the Election Commission.