Explosion near ruling coalition’s election rally in Bhojpur

An explosion took place near the venue of an election rally organized by the ruling coalition at Pyauli in Pauwadungma Rural Municipality of Bhojpur district on Wednesday.

According to police, the explosion occurred 500 meters away from the ruling coalition’s election rally venue at around 2:30 PM.

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat and other leaders are scheduled to attend the election rally, but they have not arrived at the venue yet.

Province 1 police chief DIG Sudeep Giri told Setopati that police reached the scene after hearing the explosion.

“It has not been confirmed yet what exploded. One person is injured. According to the injured, the explosion took place while charging a mobile phone. We are investigating,” said Giri.

The injured is 35-year-old Suman Shrestha, a local. Police have detained Shrestha after he was treated for his injuries.

According to Chief District Officer of Bhojpur Hari Prasad Ghimire, Shrestha is found to be a cadre of Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal.

Ghimire said that Shrestha appears to have detonated a mobile phone kept inside a lunch box hidden in a red bag. He added that a relatively small amount of explosive substance seems to have been used.