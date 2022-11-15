Gandaki CM sacks another minister

Gandaki Province Chief Minister Krishna Chandra Nepali Pokharel has sacked Minister for Physical Infrastructure, Urban Development and Transport Management Kumar Khadka.

Chief Minister Pokharel removed Minister Khadka from his post on Tuesday, keeping the ministry with himself.

He has already sent a letter recommending Khadka’s dismissal to the province chief’s office.

Khadka was elected lawmaker from Nepali Congress under the proportional representation electoral system in 2017.

According to a source close to Chief Minister Pokharel, Khadka was sacked for not cooperating with the party’s official candidate for the November 20 election.

Earlier, the chief minister had dismissed Energy Minister Hari Sharan Acharya on November 8 following allegations that he had been campaigning against the ruling coalition candidate in Gorkha.