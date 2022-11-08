Former minister Birodh Khatiwada manhandled, one arrested

CPN (Unified Socialist) leader and former minister Birodh Khatiwada has been manhandled on Tuesday.

A local manhandled Khatiwada, who is the ruling coalition candidate from Makawanpur-2, while the latter was on his way to an election rally on Tuesday.

According to Bagmati Province Police Office, Khatiwada was manhandled as soon as he got off his vehicle at Manahari Rural Municipality-3.

Meanwhile, Khatiwada said that an attempt was made to manhandle him and that he was currently at an election rally.

“I am at an election rally now, some people had tried to manhandle me,” he said.

Locals said that one Purushottam Khadka in an inebriated state had manhandled Khatiwada.

Police said that they have arrested Khadka.