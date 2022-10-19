NC's rebel candidate against Jhakri deactivates candidacy

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Damodar Bhusal has deactivated his rebel candidacy for the House of Representatives (HoR) in Gulmi-2 in support of common coalition candidate Ram Kumari Jhakri.

Holding a press conference in presence of Jhakri on Monday, Bhusal has announced deactivation of his candidacy.

CPN (Unified Socialist) Secretary Jhakri is the common candidate of the ruling coalition in the constituency.

Bhusal has stated that he has deactivated his candidacy due to instruction of leaders, national equation and wishes of cadres, and vowed to support Jhakri as per the grand old party's instruction.