Don't implement revocation of Raju Gurung's candidacy for now: SC

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued a short-term interim order to not implement the Election Office's decision to revoke candidacy of CPN (Unified Socialist) House of Representatives (HoR) candidate Raju Gurung for Rupandehi-2 for now.

The Election Office for the HoR constituency issuing a statement on Tuesday had revoked Gurung's candidacy pointing that eight checks written by Gurung's firm North West Infra Pvt Lt—which also has Unified Socialist leader Jhala Nath Khanal's son Nirvik Khanal as a promoter—had been dishonored and the court had fined Gurung Rs 2,000 for banking offense.

Gurung had then moved the Apex Court complaining that the decision for revocation was taken unfairly without even giving him a chance for explanation and pointing that he had already paid the slapped fine and the case was currently sub judice.

The case was first assigned to the bench of Justice Hari Phuyal but the hearing was canceled on request of Gurung's lawyers. A single bench of Justice Bishwambhar Shrestha hearing the case on Sunday issued the short-term interim order to not immediately implement the decision to revoke Gurung's candidacy.

The SC has also invited both the sides for discussion on Wednesday and will issue another order about whether to continue the interim order or not.