Complaints filed against Deuba, Gachchhadar

A complaint has been filed against Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, who has filed candidacy for the House of Representatives election under the first-past-the-post (FPTP) electoral system from Dadeldhura.

Karna Bahadur Malla of Ganyapdhura filed a complaint against Deuba at the office of the Election Officer in Dadeldhura on Monday demanding that Deuba’s candidacy be nullified.

In his complaint Malla has stated that Deuba is not eligible to become a candidate in the election as he has different dates of birth on his citizenship certificate and on the voter list.

Chief Election Officer of Dadeldhura Balkrishna Wagle said that they would start necessary investigation into the complaint.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed at the Election Commission against Bijaya Kumar Gachchhadar, the Nepali Congress candidate in Sunsari-3.

Bibek Adhikari of Kathmandu Ward No. 7 has filed the complaint demanding nullification of Gachchhadar’s nomination.

Adhikari’s complaint states that Gachchhadar, who is facing corruption charges in the Lalita Niwas land scam, does not have any moral ground to contest the election. He has demanded that Gachchhadar be barred from taking part in elections until the court gives a verdict on the charges against him.

The Election Commission said that the complaint has been sent to the office of Sunsari’s Election Officer.

Gachchhadar was released on a bail of Rs 1 million in the Lalita Niwas case.