Upendra Yadav skips Baluwatar meeting to discuss seats with Oli at Balkot

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav has skipped the meeting of the ruling coalition underway at the prime minister’s residence at Baluwatar on Thursday evening to meet CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli at Balkot.

Yadav and Oli are currently holding a meeting at Balkot.

According to a source, JSP made contact with UML after it became apparent that the party would not get more than 16 seats in the ruling coalition. JSP has claimed that UML is ready to give them 25 seats. The two could reach an agreement by Thursday midnight as two-three constituencies remain to be thrashed out, said the source.

JSP leader Manish Suman said that he has reached Baluwatar for discussion but chairman Yadav is not present in the meeting. “I have come to Baluwatar for discussion,” said Suman. “The chairman is not here at present.”

Talking to Setopati on Wednesday, Yadav had said that they were open to electoral alliance as there was tussle in the coalition.

Yadav has also been constantly in discussion with other leaders of UML. Deputy chief of UML’s publicity department Bishnu Rijal said that JSP has been in contact with UML.