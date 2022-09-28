NC discusses correction of PR list

Nepali Congress (NC) discussed amendment of the party’s closed list of proportional representation (PR) candidates and sharing of seats in the ruling coalition for the first-past-the-post (FPTP) electoral systems for the House of Representatives (HoR).

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba is under pressure after the anti-establishment faction announced agitation demanding correction of the closed list by Friday.

The faction of Shekhar Koirala, who lost the runoff for party president to Deuba in the last general convention, has been demanding 40 percent in the PR list pointing that Deuba has included just 14 from the faction in the list of 110 candidates submitted to the Election Commission.

It has started sit-in at the central office in Sanepa from Wednesday demanding correction of the list.

Deuba said on Tuesday that he was ready to correct the list after General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma met him and urged him to address the grievances inside the party.

The meeting of office-bearers on Wednesday also discussed about the progress in the ruling coalition of sharing of seats.