Speaker Sapkota's term has ended: National Assembly Chair Timalsina writes to House general secretary

National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Timalsina has sent a letter to the General Secretary of The Federal Parliament Bharat Raj Gautam specifying that the term of House of Representatives (HoR) Speaker Agni Sapkota has expired.

Chairman Timalsina had earlier written to the Election Commission urging the latter to clarify about the terms of speaker and deputy speaker of HoR.

He has stated that the posts of speaker and deputy speaker have become vacant with submission of the closed lists for proportional representation (PR) electoral system for HoR on Monday. He has referred to the past practice of the legislative parliament remaining in existence only until the day before submitting the closed lists for PR electoral system ahead of the HoR election in 2017.

Speaker Sapkota has been stating that he will remain in the post until filing candidacy for the first-past-the-post electoral system on October 8.

Timalsina’s letter has also instructed to not implement the decision of the meeting of the management committee of the federal parliament held by Sapkota on Wednesday.

Sapkota, who was elected on CPN (Maoist Center) ticket, and Timalsina, who comes from CPN-UML, have had acrimonious relation right from the time of internal dispute in the then ruling CPN formed after unification of Maoist Center and UML.