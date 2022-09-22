Ruling coalition revels in insulting president: Oli

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said that the ruling coalition thinks it is greatness to insult the president.

Oli made such remarks while defending President Bidya Devi Bhandari’s refusal to authenticate the Citizenship Bill.

“This arrogant coalition does not inform the president anything about the bill. The Constitution states that it is mandatory to inform but this coalition thinks it is greatness to insult the president,” Oli said during a function organized at the party office on Thursday.

He has also accused the government of heading toward dictatorship.

“This coalition is heading toward dictatorship by not abiding by the Constitution and laws, by talking about muscle and not intellect,” said Oli.

Oli claimed that UML will oust the ruling coalition through the House of Representatives election.

Meanwhile, UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel accused the ruling coalition of trying to attack UML on the issue of citizenship.

He said that the current problem has arisen as the ruling coalition disregarded the president from outside the parliament.

“The president had returned [the bill] to the House of Representatives with message. The ruling coalition ignored the issues sent to the parliament by the president from outside the parliament. The coalition disregarded the president, the symbol of republicanism. This will not serve the country’s interests,” said Pokharel.

He said that UML had brought the citizenship ordinance while being in favor of granting citizenship by descent to the children of citizens by birth.

The issue of citizenship would have already been resolved if the current ruling coalition had not stopped the citizenship ordinance, Pokharel added.