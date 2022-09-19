Krishna Kumar Shrestha, who beat Paudel in 2017, ready to leave Tanahu-1 for NC leader

CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Krishna Kumar Shrestha (Kisan), who had defeated Nepali Congress (NC) leader Ram Chandra Paudel in 2017, will leave Tanahu-1 for Paudel this time.

Shrestha had won the last election on a ticket of UML that had allied with CPN (Maoist Center) with promise of post-election unification. He will leave the constituency to Paudel this time as Unified Socialist, formed after split of UML, is in the ruling coalition that also includes NC and Maoist Center.

“The person I had defeated in 2017, senior leader of NC Ram Chandra Paudel,” Shrestha said with a smiling face while addressing a program in Kathmandu on Monday. “Coalition leaders have told me that I should leave the constituency for him and contest from Bara-4 in the Madhes Province.”

He has stated that he is ready to contest even in the Madhes Province but has added he still wants to contest from Tanahu-1 if the coalition agrees. “I have told leaders to deploy me at an appropriate place in a way that it doesn’t put leaders into problem as a sincere soldier of the party and as I obey party decision if the coalition can break due to (me contesting from) Tanahu-1.”