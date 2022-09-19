CPN (Maoist Center) and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) have submitted closed list of candidates for proportional representation (PR) electoral system to the Election Commission on Monday.

Maoist Center General Secretary Dev Gurung, and Deputy General Secretaries Barsha Man Pun and Giriraj Mani Pokharel reached the Election Commission with the lists for the House of Representatives (HoR) and seven provincial assemblies.

The list for HoR also includes five candidates from Nepal Samajwadi Party led by Baburam Bhattarai, according to Pun. Maoist Center has also included candidates from Bhattarai’s party in the lists for provincial assemblies.

The party has submitted names of 110 candidates for HoR and 220 for the seven provincial assemblies. The list for HoR also reportedly includes Vice-chairman Krishna Bahadur Mahara.

LSP has also submitted names of 110 candidates for HoR and around 200 for the seven provincial assemblies.

LSP leader Keshav Jha told Setopati that top leaders including Chairman Mahantha Thakur, Rajendra Mahato and others would contest in the first-past-the-post electoral system for HoR.