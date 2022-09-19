Election Commission says it won't allow tampering of list of PR candidates

The Election Commission will not allow tampering of the closed list of candidates for proportional representation (PR) electoral system.

The Election Commission has allotted a week to amend the lists the parties submit on Sunday and Monday. The parties can make changes in the lists from September 26 to October 2. But they will not be allowed to enter new names in the lists.

The directives for House of Representatives (HoR) proportional representation (PR) election system require the parties to prepare the closed list as per the principle of inclusion. The directives include a list stipulating the parties to include a specific number of candidates from each cluster starting from a minimum total of 11 candidates to the maximum of 110.

The Election Commission allows the party to make amendments if the list does not comply with the requirements under principle of inclusion and does not concur with the list required by the directives.

The parties in the Constituent Assembly elections would make corrections not just in the parts that required correction and would even bring new names.

The Election Commission has stated that it will allow changes only for the clusters that need to be corrected this time to stop change in candidates on the basis of financial maneuverings.

“The Election Commission is committed for clean election. It will work in accordance to the laws to stop malpractices,” Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya told Setopati. “Massive changes in the closed list will not be accepted in the name of amendments. We will take appropriate decision on the basis of laws and directives.”

The parties will not just be unable to bring in new names but will also have to make the required changes on the basis of the rankings in the list submitted by Monday.