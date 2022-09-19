CPN-UML picks PR candidates, to submit list on Monday

CPN-UML has prepared the list of candidates for the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly elections under the proportional representation (PR) system.

A meeting of the party secretariat held on Sunday finalized the names of 110 candidates for the HoR and 220 candidates for the provincial assemblies.

According to Deputy General Secretary Prithvi Subba Gurung, the list will be submitted to the Election Commission on Monday.

The list of candidates for the HoR includes 32 from indigenous, 34 from Khas-Arya, seven from Tharu, 17 from Madhesi, 15 from Dalit and five from Muslim communities.

Among the 110 candidates, 57 are women.

Similarly, 37 candidates in Province No. 1, 43 in Madhes, 44 in Bagmati, 24 in Gandaki, 35 in Lumbini, 16 in Karnali and 21 in Sudur Paschim have been recommended for the provincial assemblies under the PR system.