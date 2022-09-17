The Election Commission has slapped a fine of Rs 750,000 each on mayors of Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar, Chitwan, Pokhara and Birgunj metropolitan cities for not submitting details of election expenses in time.

Balen Shah of Kathmandu, Dhan Raj Acharya of Pokhara, Renu Dahal of Bharatpur, Rajesh Man Singh of Birgunj and Nagesh Koirala of Biratnagar have been slapped with a fine of Rs 750,000 each for not submitting expenditure details, according to Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya

Mayor of Dharan Sum-metropolitan City Harka Sampang has also been slapped a fine of Rs 550,000.

The mayors have violated the clause 26(1) of the Election Commission Act requiring candidates to submit expenditure details within 30 days of election result.

Chiri Babu Maharjan of Lalitpur is the only mayor of a metropolitan city to submit expenditure details in time, according to the Election Commission.

Thapaliya has added that a total of 123,624 candidates have been punished for not submitting expenditure details in time.

Thapaliya has revealed that the submit Election Commission has taken action against the candidates including those elected as they did not submit expenditure details despite repeated reminders.

"The candidates who were defeated will not get to become candidate while the elected ones will lose their post if they don't pay the fines within six months," Thapaliya has stated.

Deputy Mayor fo Lalitpur Anjali Shakya Bajracharya and that of Pokhara Manju Devi Gurung have also submitted expenditure details in time.