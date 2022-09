Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Gagan Thapa has been infected with dengue.

Thapa’s secretariat confirmed his infection. “He has fever. He is resting at home,” a member of Thapa’s secretariat told Setopati.

He had a high fever on Thursday but it has eased a bit on Friday, according to his secretariat.

He underwent tests following fever and headache, and the report confirmed dengue infection.