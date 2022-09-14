Coalition parties to hold internal meeting for flexibility in sharing of seats

Top leaders of the ruling coalition will now meet to discuss sharing of seats only after holding discussion within the respective parties.

The top leaders met again on Tuesday after marathon meetings on Sunday and Monday failed to reach conclusion. But the leaders failed to agree on sharing of seats even on Tuesday. They will now hold discussion in their respective parties before sitting for another round of discussion.

Nepali Congress (NC) demanded candidacy in 100 out of 165 House of Representatives (HoR) seats to be elected through the first-past-the-post electoral system in the task force. CPN (Maoist Center) similarly staked claims for 60 seats, CPN (Unified Socialist) 40, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) 32 and Rastriya Janamorcha two.

The task force formed by the coalition failed to agree after the parties did not budge from their initial demands. The top leaders then started to discuss sharing of seats but they have also not reached agreement with all the parties refusing to lower their demands.

The parties will now hold internal discussion so that the top leaders can become a bit flexible during their meeting.

A member of the task force told Setopati that the parties will now seek agreement on sharing of seats only after preparing closed list of candidates for proportional representation (PR) electoral system.

The Election Commission has invited parties to submit the closed lists on Monday and Tuesday.