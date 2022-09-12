11 arrested in Janakpurdam for trying to show black flags to Oli

Police have arrested 11 youths in Janakpurdham for trying to show black flags to CPN-UML Chairman and former prime minister KP Sharma Oli.

They have been accused of trying to show black flags to Oli when he was on his way to an event venue from Janakpur Airport on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradeep Bahadur Chhetri at District Police Office, Dhanusha said that they have arrested 11 youths who were standing on the road holding black flags.

However, police have not revealed their names. According to a police source, the arrested youths are without citizenship.

The Citizenship Bill has been sent to President Bidya Devi Bhandari for authentication after it was passed by both the House of Representatives and the National Assembly for a second time.

The youths had tried to show black flags to Oli blaming the UML’s opposition for the delay in authentication of the bill.

Oli is scheduled to address a general assembly organized by the UML district committee at Tirhutiyagachhi in Janakpur on Monday.