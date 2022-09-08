Pay rent tax within 10 days: KMC issues ultimatum to Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Bir and others

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has issued a 10-day ultimatum to government institutions including Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Bir Hospital, Shankar Dev Campus and others to pay house rent tax.

The KMC has issued a 10-day ultimatum to the central office of Nepal Army at Thapathali, Social Welfare Council, Lainchaur, Nepal Police Headquarters, Naxal, Bir Hospital, Shankar Dev Campus, RR Campus, Nepal Commerce Campus, Dasharath Stadium, Tripureshwore and Saraswoti Multiple Campus, Thamel to pay the outstanding house rent tax.

The bodies had rented structures inside their premises to others, according to Chief of the revenue department of KMC Shiva Raj Adhikari. The KMC has issued the deadline to the bodies to submit details of the rental income and pay house rent tax on that income. It has stated that the deadline has been issued as the bodies did not pay rental tax despite repeated reminders.

It has also warned that the tax will be recovered as per the Revenue Act of KMC if the bodies do not pay rental tax within 10 days.